Broadway Red, White & Brew festival returns after a year away

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, the town of Broadway hosted its largest event in over a year with the return of the annual Red, White & Brew festival.

The event ran from 5 to 10 p.m. at Heritage park and featured a live music performance, a number of local food vendors, as well as a beer and wine tasting.

“We’re super excited to be able to have the event again after not being able to have it last year due to COVID,” said Chad Comer, a Broadway town council member and the president of the Broadway Hometown Partnership. “It’s a huge event for the town each year, we get a lot of folks that come out to enjoy the music, the food, the fellowship together with friends and family it’s a great time.”

The event is put on by the Broadway Hometown partnership, a local non-profit dedicated to revitalizing the community. Comer says in addition to being a great night for residents, the festival also boosts tourism for the town.

“It brings a lot of folks into the town that’ll eat at our local restaurants, that’ll shop at our businesses that are open here during the time and it gets them to come back to the town hopefully in the future not just for our event but to shop, to eat, to come and see what all Broadway has to offer,” said Comer.

Tickets for the event were $10 dollars for anyone over age 12, the Broadway Hometown Partnership will use the money from ticket sales to go towards revitalization projects around the town.

