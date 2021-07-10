Advertisement

Dayton kicks off summer concert series

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Dayton kicked off its summer concert series Saturday night at the Dove Park Pavilion. The performance by the local duo of Kelly May Brown and Randy Baker was from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

It is a “Bring Your Own Beer” event, and those bringing alcohol must get their ID checked, concessions like chips and barbeque will also be sold by the the Dayton Ruritan’s club.

The town is excited to host the event at full capacity.

“Being able to be back and have normal activities is just wonderful for everybody,” said Dayton town manager Angela Lawrence. “We’ve heard from people who are excited to be back to be able to not have to sit six feet apart at the events and be able to mingle with their friends and get back to normal activities.”

Saturday’s event was the first of three concerts this summer with a performance from Thieves of Burden coming on August 7 and Big City Band on August 28.

