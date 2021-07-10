Advertisement

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga..(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday turned to his wife Rosalynn and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she’s always been right for him.

“I want to express particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife,” Carter said at a 75th wedding anniversary celebration in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. About 300 friends and family members attended the event at Plains High School, a portion of which was livestreamed.

Rosalynn Carter, sitting by his side, recounted how she didn’t care for young men while growing up and never thought she’d get married.

“I didn’t know how to talk to them, I didn’t want to go out with them,” she said. She added that she used to urge her mother to tell suiters calling for her on the phone that she wasn’t around.

“And then, along came Jimmy Carter and my life has been an adventure ever since,” she said.

In a recent interview, the 39th president told The Associated Press that the couple’s marriage is “a full partnership.”

The two met in Georgia when Jimmy Carter, at the time a young midshipman, was home from the U.S. Navy Academy. His younger sister set him up on a date with Rosalynn, who was a family friend who already had a crush on the future Georgia governor and U.S. president.

Their anniversary is the most recent milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history. Rosalynn Carter is 93. The former president, at 96, is the longest-lived of the 45 men who’ve served as chief executive.

On Saturday, Carter, wearing a dark suit jacket with a yellow flower on the chest, closed his brief remarks with six simple words to those gathered: “I love you all very much.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Josh Carico has resigned head coach of the Harrisonburg High School football program.
Carico resigns as Harrisonburg head football coach
Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Lana Marie Frazier
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Va. will follow updated mask guidance for teachers, students in school

Latest News

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video
On Saturday night the town of Broadway hosted its largest event in over a year with the return...
Broadway Red, White & Brew festival returns after a year away
So far this year the DMV is reporting that there have been 32 motorcycle-involved crashes...
Virginia State Police host Ride 2 Save Lives event in Harrisonburg
The town of Dayton is kicking off its summer concert series Saturday night at the Dove Park...
Dayton kicks off summer concert series
Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/10/2021