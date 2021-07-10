Advertisement

New town manager in Strasburg to take office in August

Coggsdale’s first day is August 16.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will have a new town manager later this summer.

J. Waverly Coggsdale was appointed to the position.

He is the town manager in the town of Altavista, which is south of Lynchburg, and has had that job for 16 years.

Coggsdale said he is looking forward to getting to know the Shenandoah Valley.

“We really love the Shenandoah Valley. It is just a beautiful place,” Coggsdale said. “Coming to the community, getting to know the citizens, but getting to know the employees. They are the folks that make it happen on the day to day basis and I’m just so excited.”

Coggsdale has some family ties to the area and said he’s looking forward to some local sports games and the Shenandoah County Fair.

“We’re just so excited about getting involved and giving back to the community that we are going to serve,” Coggsdale said.

His first day is August 16.

