‘Outlaw Fight League’ MMA event comes to Rockingham County Fairgrounds on July 10

The doors open Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.
The doors open Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Outlaw Fight League is coming to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on July 10.

Nine fights are happening with 18 fighters, most of whom are from the Shenandoah Valley. It will be a mix of MMA, Muay Thai, and one boxing match.

Event promoter Jesse James said it has been years since an MMA event has come to the Valley, so he is very excited about Saturday’s event. What will the atmosphere be like?

“Crazy. It’s going to be awesome. Everybody loves people getting punched in the face, so we can’t wait to see it happen,” James said.

James said he fought years ago and worked to get this event together because he still loves the sport.

“Everybody thinks it’s a brutal sport, but it’s not. It’s all about respect and the different styles of fighting it teaches you,” James said. “It’s all about respecting each style. When we were kids we fought out in the backyard in the grass. Now that we’re men we fight in a cage.”

The doors open Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35.

For more information on Outlaw Fight League, click here.

