Valley firefighter recruit class celebrates graduation

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twenty-one recruits from Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and Augusta County walked the stage Friday evening. Last year, they graduated as the first class from the Central Shenandoah Valley Regional Fire Academy.

“Classes years down the road could look back and see us as the first class and think ‘we need to be as good as they are,’” said graduate Wyatt Moran.

“There can only be class number one... one time,” adds Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols. He says in previous years, applicants had to have prior training. Nichols reveals that is difficult to find firefighters in the Shenandoah Valley, but also throughout the country which led to adapting recruiting methods.

“The concept was to hire the best person, to train them, give them the tools to be successful, and then we get a great firefighter and we’re giving people an opportunity for a great career that may not have had the opportunity before. I feel we get the best product by hiring the best person first and then giving them the tools to be successful,” said Nichols.

With the regional academy, fire departments are also able to share resources and personnel. Although these firefighters just walked the stage, they have already been hard at work getting real-world experiences.

“Lots of calls, some late nights, but really great experience,” Harrisonburg Fire Department member Kellie Sacksteder shares. For her, joining the force was a family affair. “I come from a firefighter family, my grandpa, dad, my brother all joined the firefighter service,” she adds.

Others like Moran found their way to fighting fires.

“I always had odd jobs after high school and I just decided that I wanted to do something that had a deeper impact in the world and really something that was just more exciting as well,” said Moran.

In good fashion, once the ceremony was over, crews ran out of the auditorium and went to a report of a fire in the area.

