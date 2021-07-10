Virginia State Police host Ride 2 Save Lives event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this year, the DMV is reporting there have been 32 motorcycle-involved crashes across the valley and nearly 700 across the state, now Virginia State Police are making an effort to help motorcyclists be safer on the roads.

“Unfortunately motorcycle fatalities are on the rise and some of that that we see is do to rider error, so we’re trying to give them a few tools in their tool box just in case they encounter something on the highway,” said Lieutenant Timothy Knight, VSP’s motorcycle program training coordinator.

Virginia State Police have been conducting Ride 2 Save Lives events across the state to teach motorcycle safety to riders, and on Saturday they brought the program to Harrisonburg.

“We’re going to go through a series of exercises, build upon just better control of the motorcycle, all of this is very low speed, very controlled,” said Knight.

Riders from all over the area came out to the free event where instructors put them through control drills and cone courses.

“There’s a lot of things they told us before when we were sitting down like counterbalancing and a lot of that has really kind of opened our eyes as to what things we might’ve been doing wrong,” said Carrie Dinges, a motorcyclist from Luray.

Dinges has been riding for just six months and when she heard about VSP’s program, she reached out to ask if they’d come hold an event in the valley.

“The more I can learn about riding a bike the better, I think you can always improve yourself in riding a bike,” she said.

During the training State Police worked with riders on correcting one of the biggest mistakes people make while riding.

“Going into curves too quickly, we want riders to slow down and also know what they can do if they get into a curve and they can’t negotiate it, what can they do to transverse the curve,” said Lt. Knight.

Anyone interested in signing up for a future Ride 2 Save Lives event can check for future dates here.

