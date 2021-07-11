Advertisement

Group asks judge to halt university’s anti-bias policies

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A conservative group is asking a court to temporarily prohibit Virginia Tech from enforcing some of its policies against harassment and discrimination.

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that the group is called Speech First Inc. It has already filed a lawsuit against the school’s anti-bias policies on behalf of three students.

Now the group wants a federal judge to temporarily prevent the policies from being enforced until he rules on the lawsuit.

The group contends that the students hold views that are unpopular on a campus of roughly 35,000 students. Those views include opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement as well as same-sex marriage and abortion. Virginia Tech has revised one of its policies but is defending the rest of them.

