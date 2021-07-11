Advertisement

Home builders still face supply shortages, heightened costs

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Home builders and home remodelers are still facing supply shortages and higher prices for construction materials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that heightened building costs are the result of surging demand for new houses and home remodeling projects.

Many Americans have been stuck working at home and decided to add a deck or an extra room for an office. The demand is impacting lumber mills as well as factories that make materials for plumbing or wiring.

Many were shut down during the early days of the pandemic, prompting gaps in the supply chain. Freezing weather in Texas earlier this year was another factor. Many building supplies come from factories in that state.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Secretly recorded video of Youngkin ignites abortion debate in governor’s race
With things returning to normal around the valley lawn parties are back in full swing in...
Elkton Field Day Festival sees record turnout in return

Latest News

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Group asks judge to halt university’s anti-bias policies
On Monday night Open Doors shelter in Harrisonburg will be opening for the first time ever in...
Open Doors adapting to challenges ahead of Monday reopening
In Shenandoah County the Sheriff’s Office’s school resource officers have been collecting...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office wraps up successful weekend of Stuff The Bus
Upping the humidity for the next few days
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/11/2021