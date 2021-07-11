Advertisement

Open Doors adapting to challenges ahead of Monday reopening

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Open Doors shelter in Harrisonburg will be opening for the first time ever in the summer after being a winter thermal shelter since 2007, and they’re facing several challenges.

The non-profit operates out of the old Red Front grocery store in Harrisonburg, and they’ve had to adapt in a number of ways to prepare for the summer months. For starters they’ve had to hire new staff and reorganize the building and it’s inventory.

The shelter has bought and gathered some supplies but they still have some big needs. They are asking the public for donations of things like toilet tissue and paper towels, and say they have a constant need for cleaning supplies.

Another challenge for Open Doors is adapting to the issues that homeless people face in the summer heat.

“Instead of thinking about hats and gloves and scarves and mittens, we’re thinking about sunscreen and water and those kinds of things that people need when they’re out in the heat instead of the cold,” said Joel Ballew, the executive director of Open Doors.

The shelter says they are also looking for volunteers to help clean the shelter, process the laundry of sheets and towels, and sort the donations they receive.

Open Doors hopes to be able to house over 30 people, but Ballew says they aren’t sure what kind of numbers to expect when they open up Monday night.

The shelter will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day, anyone who wants to donate to or volunteer with Open Doors can do so here.

