Advertisement

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office wraps up successful weekend of Stuff The Bus

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers have been collecting school supplies all weekend outside of the Woodstock Walmart. The supplies will go to children in need throughout the county.

Officers have been collecting notebooks, pencils, markers, paper, bookbags and other supplies for students. They also collected monetary donations to go towards items on their list that they still need.

Officers say bookbags are usually the item they are in the greatest need of, but that they’ve collected a lot more supplies than they did last year.

There are usually between 800 and 900 children in the county schools who receive the items. Officers say it’s great to see how excited the kids get when they receive their supplies. “

You wouldn’t think that handing a bookbag to a child or giving them school supplies would be something that lights them up, but to be able to do that for a kid or do that for a family wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help,” said Sgt. Whitney Mauck, a Shenandoah County school resource officer.

Items will be sorted throughout next week and distributed to families on Friday the 16th, at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock. Anyone who still wants to donate before then can contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Secretly recorded video of Youngkin ignites abortion debate in governor’s race
With things returning to normal around the valley lawn parties are back in full swing in...
Elkton Field Day Festival sees record turnout in return

Latest News

On Monday night Open Doors shelter in Harrisonburg will be opening for the first time ever in...
Open Doors adapting to challenges ahead of Monday reopening
Upping the humidity for the next few days
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/11/2021
Highs in the upper 80s to around 90
Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/10/2021
Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction