Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office wraps up successful weekend of Stuff The Bus

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers have been collecting school supplies all weekend outside of the Woodstock Walmart. The supplies will go to children in need throughout the county.

Officers have been collecting notebooks, pencils, markers, paper, bookbags and other supplies for students. They also collected monetary donations to go towards items on their list that they still need.

Officers say bookbags are usually the item they are in the greatest need of, but that they’ve collected a lot more supplies than they did last year.

There are usually between 800 and 900 children in the county schools who receive the items. Officers say it’s great to see how excited the kids get when they receive their supplies. “

You wouldn’t think that handing a bookbag to a child or giving them school supplies would be something that lights them up, but to be able to do that for a kid or do that for a family wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help,” said Sgt. Whitney Mauck, a Shenandoah County school resource officer.

Items will be sorted throughout next week and distributed to families on Friday the 16th, at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock. Anyone who still wants to donate before then can contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

