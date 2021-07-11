Advertisement

UVA Swim and Dive Representing Team U.S.A. in 2020 Olympics

UVA Logo
UVA Logo(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Swim and Dive team is being well represented in this year’s Olympic Games.

Four UVA swimmers, one from the University of Michigan who trains at the UVA swimming and Dive complex, and Hoos Head Coach Todd DeSorbo will all be in Tokyo with the Team U.S.A.

DeSorbo says nothing changes when it comes to coaching his UVA student-athletes at national level.

“Nothing has changed they’re just now Olympians,” he said. “It’s really no different. Water is water, lane lines are lane lines, we’re just in a pool full of Olympians which is really cool.”

This is the first Olympic Games for all of these UVA student-athletes.

