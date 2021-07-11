Advertisement

Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction

Travis Wayne Elyard
Travis Wayne Elyard(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police received a call Saturday just before 7 p.m. from a woman who said she had been the victim of an abduction.

She was found at a local gas station where she told police she had been held at gun point by 27-year-old Travis Wayne Elyard, of Waynesboro.

Officers then went to the 1300 block of West 11th St. where the alleged abduction took place.

The WPD Negotiations Team and SWAT Team to speak with Elyard. Police say after a lengthy negotiation process, Elyard surrendered and was taken into custody.

Elyard was charged with violating Virginia Code 18.2-47 Abduction class 5 felony and 18.2-282 Brandish a Firearm a class 1 misdemeanor.  Elyard is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.

