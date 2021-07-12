Advertisement

After closing new admissions for three days Western State Hospital still at 100% capacity

Western State Hospital
Western State Hospital(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After closing to new admissions on Friday, officials with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services report Western State Hospital is still operating at 100 percent capacity.

This comes after an announcement was made by Alison Land, commissioner of DBHDS, who expressed the concerns for the shortage and safety of staff members across the Commonwealth.

In a letter, Land says the number of admissions went up from about 4 patients a day in 2013 to 18 or more this year. She says since July 1, there have been 63 serious injuries of staff and patients.

The combination has closed five state hospitals including Western State Hospital.

Lauren Cunningham with DBHDS says they will not be using the National Guard for the shortage crisis.

“We instead will focus on building and retaining staff, providing relief staff, accelerating safe discharges, and temporarily holding admissions until safe staff to patient ratios can be achieved in the state hospitals,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the capacity of WSH is 245 and as of Monday morning the population at WSH was 246.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video

Latest News

The town of Broadway will begin distributing American Rescue Plan funding to local businesses...
Broadway to begin distributing American Rescue Plan funds to businesses next week
Last week the American Paint Horse Association World Championships took place in Fort Worth,...
Meadows family in Staunton adds two more world championships to their dynasty
Staunton is growing, especially along Richmond Avenue.
Staunton’s development along Richmond Ave. to continue
Families across the country are beginning their search for school supplies, and that is hard...
Local families begin search for school supplies