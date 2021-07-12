Community Spotlight: Village to Village

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It started after a mission trip eight years ago, when a group of people decided to form Village to Village.

The local non-profit helps small villages across the globe, by providing people with tools to succeed. In the Valley, the group helps provide refugees a place to come home to.

“Everything we do has a very specific purpose that will help them get on their feet,” said Heidi Dove, director of Village to Village. “We don’t want to go in and give handouts, because we know that that is not working. But if we can teach them English, they’re going to be able to get a job, and they’re going to be able to get an income. If we can get them clean water, it keeps them healthy.”

This month, the group is traveling to Guatemala. Thanks to connections they’ve made, the non-profit works to find ways to fix problems long term.

“People here are making a difference, even if they’ll never travel to those countries,” said Dove.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, traveling was almost impossible. Thanks to donations locally, Village to Village focused on refugees in Harrisonburg, who needed some help getting back on their feet.

“Our whole goal is to make them feel like we want them to be here,” said Dove. “We’re excited they are a part of our community.”

The non-profit collects household items like dishes, pots and pans, sheets, towels, etc.

You can find a complete list and more information at hope4villages.org.

