EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have joined West Virginia officials in reviewing service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of lead in drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will assist the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Clarksburg Water System in the review, which was announced on July 2.

The DHHR says sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the EPA. Lead lines were phased out in the 1950s.

The DHHR is encouraging residents of homes built before 1950 to use bottled water for consumption and have children younger than age 6 evaluated for lead.

