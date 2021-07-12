Hot week ahead

**For the work week ahead, we are not expecting any widespread rain events. With this kind of pattern, you could pick up to 1″ or more of rain if a storm rolls over your location. For others, likely not seeing a drop of rain. These are spotty in nature and not everyone will see a storm each day. It’s possible a storm may become on the strong to severe side so always be prepared in the event of a severe storm and download the WHSV Weather App for alerts or follow along with radar.**

MONDAY: Quite muggy to begin the work week today as temperatures already will start in the 70s. Hot and humid with sunshine, and then some afternoon clouds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for our West Virginia locations. Across the Valley, highs in the upper 80s to around 90. An isolated pop-up storm for the afternoon.

Warm and humid again for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mostly clear skies overnight. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the evening before we lose the daytime heating. Very warm with overnight lows around 70. Patchy dense fog expected, especially in areas that saw a storm.

TUESDAY: Warm & humid early with temperatures in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with yet another day of isolated afternoon pop-up storms. Hot again for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. With this kind of pattern, we are expecting mornings to stay quite muggy, but afternoon and evenings will relax a bit on the humidity. So, even though it will be hot for several days, it will not be oppressively humid during the daylight hours.

A warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s and a lingering isolated storm. Mostly clear for the night with patchy dense fog developing. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 and feeling quite muggy as the night goes on.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm to begin the day as temperatures quickly climb in the 70s. We’ll see more clouds during the afternoon, but still a few peeks of sunshine. However, this will help to keep temperatures slightly lower during the day. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, so still very warm. Again, humidity levels not high during the daytime. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and turning humid once again.

THURSDAY: Our warm and humid mornings continue as we begin the day with temperatures rising in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds today and turning hot once more. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. For now, not expecting much in terms of afternoon pop-up storms, but won’t completely rule it out for our higher ridges across the Alleghenies and the Blue Ridge. Very isolated. Turning muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Warm & muggy to start the day with temperatures rising in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and isolated pop-up storms. Overnight, muggy and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front that will get close to the area as we go late in the day today. This will increase our cloud cover for the afternoon. Very warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few thunderstorms. We’ll continue to track this front to pinpoint the timing, but expecting a bit more coverage in storms as this front moves through. Again, this will depend on timing. For the night, muggy and warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Warm in the morning as temperatures begin in the 70s. With a passing cold front, expecting temperatures to be a bit lower today with humidity levels turning more comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Depending on the timing of the front, we could still see a lingering pop-up storm in the afternoon.

