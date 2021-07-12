Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Group asks judge to halt university’s anti-bias policies

Latest News

Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Sunday.
Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
Take a Look at This: It's raining fish