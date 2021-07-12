Advertisement

LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU

James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.
James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.

During an interview with WHSV Monday afternoon, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said LaPorte has verbally agreed to a contract extension and the official details are expected to be announced later this week or potentially next week once the contract is signed. In September of 2017, LaPorte signed a contract extension through the 2023 season.

LaPorte just finished up her fourth season as head coach in which she led the Dukes to their first-ever appearance at the Women’s College World Series. JMU earned wins on No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the WCWS before being eliminated from the event.

In her four seasons as head coach, LaPorte has amassed an overall record of 148-34 and a 56-4 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. She has led JMU to two CAA championships, three NCAA Regional appearances, and two NCAA Super Regionals.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video

Latest News

Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 9
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 9
Local baseball highlights and scores from Friday, July 9.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 9
JMU basketball teams to host marquee home games in 2021-2022 season
JMU basketball teams to host marquee home games in 2021-2022 season
Two former Dukes to play for Puerto Rico women's basketball team in Tokyo Olympics
Two former Dukes to play for Puerto Rico women's basketball team in Tokyo Olympics