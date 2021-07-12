LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.

During an interview with WHSV Monday afternoon, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said LaPorte has verbally agreed to a contract extension and the official details are expected to be announced later this week or potentially next week once the contract is signed. In September of 2017, LaPorte signed a contract extension through the 2023 season.

LaPorte just finished up her fourth season as head coach in which she led the Dukes to their first-ever appearance at the Women’s College World Series. JMU earned wins on No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the WCWS before being eliminated from the event.

In her four seasons as head coach, LaPorte has amassed an overall record of 148-34 and a 56-4 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. She has led JMU to two CAA championships, three NCAA Regional appearances, and two NCAA Super Regionals.

