Local families begin search for school supplies

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Parents across the country will begin a hunt for school supplies in the next few weeks.

For some, that shopping spree is exciting. For others, it’s dreaded.

When students can’t get the supplies they need for the classroom, schools help out. Churchville Elementary School Principal Carrie Barb says she sees students who benefit from supplies drives every year.

“There are always students and families who would benefit from that extra level of support,” Barb said.

Barb says Churchville Elementary always make the most of campaigns like Stuff the Bus. Inevitably, she says, students will forget to bring glue sticks or pencils, and that’s where that extra supplies can really aid everyone.

“We get a lot of supplies through that drive, which really helps to support our students and families throughout the year,” she said.

Although that drive only happens once a year, local families are always ready to help out.

“We have a number of just local community members who, every year, bring in several backpacks that are filled with all the needed things,” she said.

Even when school isn’t in session, that generosity is still present. “We actually just had someone on Friday who dropped off two large bags of winter clothes,” Barb said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

