Meadows family in Staunton adds two more world championships to their dynasty

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Last week the American Paint Horse Association World Championships took place in Fort Worth, Texas, and a Staunton father and daughter each brought home a world championship of their own.

The Meadows family has been working with horses for four generations and over the past two decades they’ve been busy collecting world championships in horse showing.

“Combined world championships now we’re at sixteen, my wife has won one, my daughter’s won one and I’ve won 14,” said Steve Meadows, a professional horseman.

Meadows has been working with horses his entire life, in fact he’s never even had another job.

“This is the only way I know to make a living, you know I’ve spent my whole life kind of perfecting my craft,” said Meadows.

He has more than perfected his craft, as he and his wife Becky have been racking up world, national and state championships in horse showing since the 1990s. Now their daughter, Noel, has won her first world title.

“The horse I won in Fort Worth with I taught how to do the trail, which is the class that I won so that was pretty rewarding,” said Noel Meadows.

Noel recently graduated from the University of Tennessee-Martin, where she received a full ride to be part of the equestrian team, and became a two time All-American in her time at the school. She hopes to continue competing in horse shows and become a college coach in the future.

The family has risen to the top of their world and have several sponsors, they make their money training and maintaining the champion horses of people all over the country.

“Every horse has a different personality, different physical traits and we match a program with that horse that fits that horse both physically and mentally,” said Steve Meadows.

The family attends around 25 competitions a year. Their next stop will be in State College Pennsylvania for a competition on Wednesday, where Noel will compete as a professional for the first time.

