Mini roundabouts coming to Sunset Heights neighborhood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has announced that the next step in a series of measures for traffic calming in the Sunset Heights neighborhood begins installation Tuesday.

Harrisonburg Public Works will soon install two mini roundabouts to slow the traffic in the Sunset Heights neighborhood after conversations with neighbors about how best to improve safety in the community.

The effort seeks to reduce speeds on South Dogwood Drive, Maryland Avenue, South Willow Street and Chestnut Drive, according to the press release.

The first roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and South Dogwood Drive, and will remove the stop signs at this intersection for traffic traveling along South Dogwood.

The Traffic Calming Plan finds that a mini roundabout at this intersection “will reduce speeds by inducing yielding on the uncontrolled approaches, and in the case of the mini roundabout, greatly reduce conflict points, thereby increasing safety for all modes.”

This intersection will be closed from Tuesday, July 13, through Tuesday, July 20, as the roundabout is installed.

The second mini roundabout will be installed at the intersection of South Willow Street, Chestnut Drive and West Grace Street.

The second mini roundabout will be installed at the intersection of South Willow Street, Chestnut Drive and West Grace Street. (Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))

With this change, “The intersection will operate more intuitively, and more safely serve the traffic volumes of the adjacent institutional land use (James Madison University, Memorial Hall) by reducing conflict points.”

This intersection is scheduled to be closed from Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.