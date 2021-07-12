Advertisement

Mini roundabouts coming to Sunset Heights neighborhood

The first of two mini roundabouts will be installed at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and...
The first of two mini roundabouts will be installed at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and South Dogwood Drive starting Tuesday.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has announced that the next step in a series of measures for traffic calming in the Sunset Heights neighborhood begins installation Tuesday.

Harrisonburg Public Works will soon install two mini roundabouts to slow the traffic in the Sunset Heights neighborhood after conversations with neighbors about how best to improve safety in the community.

The effort seeks to reduce speeds on South Dogwood Drive, Maryland Avenue, South Willow Street and Chestnut Drive, according to the press release.

The first roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and South Dogwood Drive, and will remove the stop signs at this intersection for traffic traveling along South Dogwood.

The Traffic Calming Plan finds that a mini roundabout at this intersection “will reduce speeds by inducing yielding on the uncontrolled approaches, and in the case of the mini roundabout, greatly reduce conflict points, thereby increasing safety for all modes.”

This intersection will be closed from Tuesday, July 13, through Tuesday, July 20, as the roundabout is installed.

The second mini roundabout will be installed at the intersection of South Willow Street, Chestnut Drive and West Grace Street.

The second mini roundabout will be installed at the intersection of South Willow Street,...
The second mini roundabout will be installed at the intersection of South Willow Street, Chestnut Drive and West Grace Street.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))

With this change, “The intersection will operate more intuitively, and more safely serve the traffic volumes of the adjacent institutional land use (James Madison University, Memorial Hall) by reducing conflict points.”

This intersection is scheduled to be closed from Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Group asks judge to halt university’s anti-bias policies

Latest News

New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving the two confederate statues
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Pizza and Prevention: annual event returns Wednesday
Pizza and Prevention: annual event returns Wednesday
Governor Ralph Northam announced his first American Rescue Plan funding budget proposal is for...
Gov. Northam proposes $353 million in federal aid for small business recovery