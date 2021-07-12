Advertisement

Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent

All westbound lanes closed until further notice
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 in New Kent County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 west in New Kent County.

At 11:04 a.m. on July 12, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse).

According to the investigation, a sedan was heading west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto a grassy shoulder and struck a pole, mounting a VDOT camera.

The vehicle caught on fire.

The front seat passenger was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and three other juvenile passengers died at the scene.

Identification of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police, fire and rescue personnel are on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse) will be closed for an unspecified amount of time. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 and Exit 227. There is currently a 6.5-mile backup.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

