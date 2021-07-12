Advertisement

Staunton kid donates hair to non-profit

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -

It was 8-year-old Laken Johnson’s first big haircut. Laken donated 15 inches of his hair, that’s about 4 long ponytails, to a non-profit organization called “Wigs for Kids”.

The non-profit provides wigs to children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions free of charge. Laken says he was so excited to be able to give back.

“I want to help sick kids who don’t have hair,” said Johnson.

Laken got the big cut at High Tech Salon and Spa Studios in Verona. He says he is already thinking about growing his hair out again to donate more.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video
Generic photo
Animal shelters receiving some pets adopted during pandemic

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail and Valley Community Services Board work together to help those incarcerated and battling opioid addiction
Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s
Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/11/2021
Saturday night, the moon will be half visible.
Venus kisses Mars this week up in the sky
Home builders still face supply shortages, heightened costs