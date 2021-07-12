Staunton kid donates hair to non-profit

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -

It was 8-year-old Laken Johnson’s first big haircut. Laken donated 15 inches of his hair, that’s about 4 long ponytails, to a non-profit organization called “Wigs for Kids”.

The non-profit provides wigs to children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions free of charge. Laken says he was so excited to be able to give back.

“I want to help sick kids who don’t have hair,” said Johnson.

Laken got the big cut at High Tech Salon and Spa Studios in Verona. He says he is already thinking about growing his hair out again to donate more.

