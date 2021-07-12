Advertisement

VBA removes gubernatorial debate

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Bar Association announced Monday that they no longer will include the gubernatorial debate in the 2021 VBA Summer Meeting programming.

“While we had productive conversations with the campaigns, we were not able to get commitments for a debate that included all of the major candidates.”

The debate was scheduled to be at the Omni Homestead Resort.

The VBA says they are working on alternate programming.

