HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 Major League Baseball draft is underway.

2021 MLB Draft - Local Notable Selections

Connor Norby (2B) - 2nd Round - Baltimore Orioles

-Played for Waynesboro Generals of Valley Baseball League in 2019

-Hit .333 with four home runs for Waynesboro

-Played college baseball at East Carolina

Christian McGowan (RHP) - 7th Round - Philadelphia Phillies

-Pitched for Strasburg Express of Valley Baseball League in 2019

-Pitched 15.2 innings for Strasburg with a 2-2 record, 5.74 ERA, two saves, 16 strikeouts, and 16 walks

-Played college baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State (JC)

Lael Lockhart (LHP) - 9th Round - Los Angeles Dodgers

-Played for Woodstock River Bandits of Valley Baseball League in 2019

-Hit .318 with nine home runs and 32 RBI for Woodstock

-Drafted as a pitcher by the Dodgers

-Played college baseball at Houston and Arkansas

Chris Widger (LHP) - 10th Round - Texas Rangers

-Active member of Staunton Braves (Valley Baseball League) during 2021 season

-Stats as of July 12: 20 innings pitched, 2-0 record, 3.15 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 5 walks

-Plays college baseball at Rowan College at Gloucester (JC)

Wes Clarke (C) - 10th Round - Milwaukee Brewers

-Played for Waynesboro Generals of Valley Baseball League in 2019

-Hit .364 with six home runs, and 29 RBI for Waynesboro

-Played college baseball at South Carolina

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.