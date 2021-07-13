American Shakespeare Center hosts summer theatre camp

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - ”The return to camp, no matter what camp looks like, the return to being together in this room, speaking Shakespeare,” Lia Wallace with the American Shakespeare Center said.

For more than two decades, the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton has hosted a residential summer camp for teens from all over the country to come and train with professional actors and directors, and prepare an end-of-summer production.

After a year of virtual camp, the students are back at ASC preparing to put on Henry V. Campers usually range from 13 to 19 years old.

“We have the younger campers looking up to the older campers, the older campers looking up to the production interns, who are recently graduated campers most of the time, having just done their first or second years of college, coming back to work for camp and learn some new actual skills,” Wallace said. “They [production interns] get to look up to the residential and directing assistants that’s what I call my camp counselors.”

With the restrictions of the pandemic still lingering, the camp plan had to be adjusted. Instead of 40 campers, there are just 15 with everyone aged 16 and up. Instead of three separate performances, there is just one.

“The campers and staff are all vaccinated,” Wallace said. “We are spending a week together bubbling in so we are staying masked and living in single rooms just so that we can be extra extra sure.”

Once the week is up, everyone will be tested for COVID-19 and depending on results, the camp will be allowed to rehearse, perform and gather with one another unmasked.

Along with daily rehearsals, campers are assigned to different committees.

“Props, costume, music, media and choreography. They will have committee work time where they meet in their individual committees to go over what the show needs outside of just the lines they say on stage,” Wallace added.

Once they step off stage the campers have a talent show, master classes and a chance to explore the Queen City.

“There is a lot going on, but most of it serves the final big project they are working on together of this collaboratively directed show,” said Wallace. “The rest of it is to remind them that it is okay to have fun and this is still summer camp, even though we have a big job to do together.”

Campers will be performing Henry V later this summer and while in-house seats are limited and mostly reserved for camper family and friends, there will be a livestream of the performance available online.

In the meantime, ASC is currently running a number of professional shows and tickets that can be found here.

