Candidates for Virginia Governor sound off on Virginia top business ranking

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The economy is a top talker on the campaign trail for Virginia Governor, especially as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin still says the state’s economy could be better.

“Unfortunately Virginia hasn’t performed like the number one state to do business in and we’ve watched our cost of living and our cost of doing business be ranked literally in the bottom half,” Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Virginia got the top spot on CNBC list, in part, due to its educated workforce 39% with a bachelor’s degree or higher, third highest concentration of STEM workers and laws changed by democrats to make the state more inclusive.

“I’m excited. We’ve got to keep Virginia going. We’re the best state in America for business. We’re lifting her up. We’re going to lead us out of this COVID crisis,” Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe says he started building the state’s economy eight years ago as governor... and will worker harder to make that list again.

“And that’s why this election is so important. If Youngkin were governor we would not have won this placement we got today as number one,” said McAuliffe.

Meanwhile, Youngkin, who campaigned in south Richmond Tuesday afternoon, says he’s the only one who can make the economy better.

“Sadly Virginia over the last eight years we’ve been missing out, losing out to Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland. They’ve grown 48% percent faster than us,” Youngkin.

