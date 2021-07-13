Advertisement

CNBC again names Virginia best in the nation for business

Virginia flag flying at James Madison University in April 2018
Virginia flag flying at James Madison University in April 2018(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Sarah Rankin
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Business news network CNBC has named Virginia this year’s “Top State for Business.”

The award is welcome news for Democrats who control state government and are defending their record during a critical election year. In a competitive governor’s race, jobs and the economy have been a central issue.

Virginia has now won the award five times, surpassing Texas for most years as at the top. CNBC did not publish the rankings in 2020 because of the pandemic.

In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said the “coveted recognition” speaks well for the policies Democrats have enacted since taking control of state government in 2019.

