Dayton completes storm water project 20 years in the making

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - An infrastructure project for Dayton 20 years in the making was completed Tuesday. The town finished the construction of a storm water drainage system that runs from High Street down through Main Street to divert water to Cooks Creek.

“It’s an exciting time to finally finalize this project, it started, the original date on the plans was 2001 and over the years for whatever reason it hasn’t been completed,” said Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson.

“We’ve added 11 new storm structures with 30-inch pipe to help divert that water out of the downtown area into the creek, so it should significantly reduce the water that’s coming into the downtown area,” he added.

Construction on Dayton’s new storm water drainage system has been going on since February, during the process the town also replaced old water and sewer lines.

“With older towns once you tear up the streets, you don’t know what you’re gonna find underneath there,” said Jackson. “So we had a lot of opportunities where we found drains and shut off valves and all these things that were underneath the street from many years and decades ago.”

The project cost $700,000 and the system was built to prevent flooding that has plagued downtown businesses and residents in the past.

“Two years ago we had some pretty good flooding and it flooded our basement and we had to have a lot of equipment replaced down here so I think it’s something that definitely needs to be done,” said Jack Kearney, owner of Thomas House Restaurant.

Diane Roll, the owner of the Dayton Tavern says she has seen a number of water issues in her years doing business in Dayton.

“Severe flooding I would say a good 10-15 times, but also just to have those puddles of water quite often is sometimes more dangerous than having the whole road covered,” said Roll.

Mayor Jackson says he is thrilled to have the project completed and thanks the town for its patience.

“The most important thing is to thank the residents and businesses because they’ve certainly been inconvenienced during this so we appreciate their patience in getting this project done,” said Jackson.

