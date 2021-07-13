Discussion of potential yard sale ordinance draws big crowd to Dayton Town Council meeting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A consideration for an ordinance regarding yard sales in the Town of Dayton led to a heated town council meeting Monday night.

At the meeting, town staff said they heard complaints from vendors in the past about residents using their property to sell goods.

Town staff looked at other small towns’ regulations regarding yard sales and crafted a possible ordinance.

As it is written, the ordinance would limit the number of yard sales a Dayton resident may have a year, people would not be able sell resale items, they must be owned or secondhand, and yard sales could not happen on properties bordering Main Street or College Street during the Redbud Festival or Dayton Days.

Then at Monday’s meeting, the council had to discuss it as is and conversations became tense.

At one point, council member Emily Estes removed herself from the meeting to catch some air.

Many community members in attendance said they did not support the proposed ordinance for many reasons.

“I know I felt like I was being told what I can and can not do on my own property,” Dayton Resident Yolanda Waggy said.

“We want people to come here. Don’t penalize the businesses we have here. If fact, we need to do more for the businesses that we have here,” another resident said.

Community members also said that, to them, it was not clear this was just a draft recommendation and that they felt in the dark.

The council went on to say they are not in favor of limiting how many yard sales one can have.

After at least an hour on the topic, the council decided to nix the ordinance as is and forwarded it to a committee for further discussion.

It will be brought up again at the next council meeting.

