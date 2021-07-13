Advertisement

Former BC football head coach Spencer passes away

Former Bridgewater College football head coach John Spencer has passed away. (Photo Courtesy:...
Former Bridgewater College football head coach John Spencer has passed away. (Photo Courtesy: Bridgewater College Athletics)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Bridgewater College football head coach John Spencer has passed away.

According to a press release from Bridgewater College Athletics, Spencer passed away this past weekend at the age of 84.

Spencer served as head coach of the BC football program from 1968-1984 and posted a 56-93-3 overall record at the helm. His 56 victories ranks second all-time in program history and he led Bridgewater to its first ODAC title in 1980.

Spencer also served as a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and coached baseball at BC. For more information on Spencer’s life, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post

Latest News

Peri Plays Pickleball in the Park
Pickleball growing in popularity at Harrisonburg park
The 2021 Major League Baseball draft is underway.
2021 MLB Draft: Local Notable Selections
James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.
LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 9
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 9