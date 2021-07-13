Former BC football head coach Spencer passes away

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Bridgewater College football head coach John Spencer has passed away.

According to a press release from Bridgewater College Athletics, Spencer passed away this past weekend at the age of 84.

Spencer served as head coach of the BC football program from 1968-1984 and posted a 56-93-3 overall record at the helm. His 56 victories ranks second all-time in program history and he led Bridgewater to its first ODAC title in 1980.

Spencer also served as a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and coached baseball at BC. For more information on Spencer’s life, click here.

