Gillenwater named HHS interim football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kyle Gillenwater has been named the interim head coach for the Harrisonburg High School football program.

The announcement came via press release from HHS Tuesday afternoon. Gillenwater replaces Josh Carico, who recently resigned as head coach of the Blue Streaks. Gillenwater begins his duties immediately, according to the press release from Harrisonburg. His new position is, however, still pending school board approval at August’s meeting.

Gillenwater joins Harrisonburg after serving as defensive coordinator at East Rockingham under former East Rock head coach Donnie Coleman. He has also coached football at the college level with stops at James Madison, Bridgewater, and Furman.

