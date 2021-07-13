Group hosting events to educate public on Shenandoah river’s importance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local group is making efforts to show people just how important the Shenandoah River is through music and storytelling events.

Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River is an advocacy group dedicated to keeping the river clean and healthy through science education and community outreach.

The group is hosting events throughout the summer to share the river’s rich history and importance.

They say it’s important to keep the river healthy because people throughout the Valley depend on it in a number of ways.

“The Shenandoah more broadly supports oodles of people, so many people and so it’s extremely important not just to drinking and health, but also to agriculture,” said Mariama Dryak, programs coordinator for Friends of the North Fork.

The group is raising awareness of the issues facing the river and encouraging best management agricultural practices to avoid runoff pollution.

“Pollution such as sediments or lets say fertilizers we’re applying to fields, we’re trying to raise awareness on how to prevent that from getting into the water in the first place,” said Dryak.

The “Voices of the Shenandoah” events will include local people performing music and telling stories all connected to the river.

The first will take place at Pale Fire Brewing Co in Harrisonburg this Thursday at 7 p.m. You can find out more about the events here.

