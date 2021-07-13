Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council to hold first in-person meeting Tuesday night

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in more than a year, Harrisonburg City Council will hold its first in-person meeting for the community to attend.

Along with the public being able to attend Tuesday’s meeting, the city will also be looking to end its local state of emergency.

Harrisonburg’s state of emergency started in March of 2020 and needs to be ratified to end. The Commonwealth’s state of emergency ended late June.

Other items on the agenda include a change in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to support a homeless shelter and the council’s decision to restart construction on the city’s second high school.

“If Change Order 5 is approved by city council tonight, that would allow for construction to resume on the building,” Mike Parks, the city’s spokesperson, said. “Then the city will actually go to the bond market toward the end of August and if all goes to plan we’ll have those bond funds available sometime in mid-September.”

Those fully vaccinated and attending the meeting do not need to wear a mask if they choose not to. Those not vaccinated are asked to still wear a mask.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can still be watched online here.

