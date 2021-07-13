Hull’s Drive In passes halfway point in fundraising for land

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local landmark is looking to become more financially secure.

Hull’s Drive In is hoping to take advantage of a special opportunity: They have a chance to buy the land on which the drive in sits.

It’s a unique chance for them. The drive in has always leased the land from a local family, even when it was a commercial operation in the 50s.

They’ve been raising money for the purchase, and just passed the halfway mark, but have only until September first to raise the rest.

”We do not make money at this,” explained Hull’s Angels Executive Director Lauren Summers. “Our goal every year is to provide a great experience for folks in the community, and we are expanding community options, but we are not a money making operation. We are a non-profit.”

A loan will be necessary if they don’t hit the mark, increasing expenses for the non-profit that runs the drive in now.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.