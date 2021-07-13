Local Baseball Scoreboard: Monday, July 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Friday, July 12.
Valley Baseball League
Covington 3, Harrisonburg 2
Harrisonburg 2, Covington 1
Purcellville 2, Woodstock 1
Waynesboro 15, Staunton 7
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 15, Elkton 2
Clover Hill 6, Broadway 4
Grottoes 11, Stuarts Draft 7
LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 12)
Valley Baseball League
North Division
1. Strasburg - 21-10 Overall
2. Woodstock - 21-13 Overall (2.0 GB)
t3. New Market - 16-17 Overall (6.0 GB)
t3. Winchester - 14-15 Overall (6.0 GB)
5. Front Royal - 13-18 Overall (9.0 GB)
6. Purcellville - 9-22 Overall (13.5 GB)
South Division
1. Charlottesville - 24-8 Overall
2. Harrisonburg - 16-16 Overall (8.0 GB)
4. Waynesboro - 16-17 Overall (8.5 GB)
3. Staunton - 16-18 Overall (9.0 GB)
5. Covington - 10-20 Overall (14.0 GB)
Rockingham County Baseball League
1. New Market - 10-4 Overall
2. Montezuma- 9-5 Overall (1.0 GB)
t3. Broadway - 8-6 Overall (2.0 GB)
t3. Clover Hill - 8-6 Overall (2.0 GB)
t3. Grottoes - 9-7 Overall (2.0 GB)
6. Stuarts Draft - 8-7 Overall (2.5 GB)
7. Bridgewater - 4-10 Overall (6.0 GB)
8. Elkton - 2-13 Overall (8.5 GB)
