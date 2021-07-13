Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Monday, July 12

Local baseball highlights and scores from Friday, July 12.
Local baseball highlights and scores from Friday, July 12.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Friday, July 12.

Valley Baseball League

Covington 3, Harrisonburg 2

Harrisonburg 2, Covington 1

Purcellville 2, Woodstock 1

Waynesboro 15, Staunton 7

Rockingham County Baseball League

Montezuma 15, Elkton 2

Clover Hill 6, Broadway 4

Grottoes 11, Stuarts Draft 7

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 12)

Valley Baseball League

North Division

1. Strasburg - 21-10 Overall

2. Woodstock - 21-13 Overall (2.0 GB)

t3. New Market - 16-17 Overall (6.0 GB)

t3. Winchester - 14-15 Overall (6.0 GB)

5. Front Royal - 13-18 Overall (9.0 GB)

6. Purcellville - 9-22 Overall (13.5 GB)

South Division

1. Charlottesville - 24-8 Overall

2. Harrisonburg - 16-16 Overall (8.0 GB)

4. Waynesboro - 16-17 Overall (8.5 GB)

3. Staunton - 16-18 Overall (9.0 GB)

5. Covington - 10-20 Overall (14.0 GB)

Rockingham County Baseball League

1. New Market - 10-4 Overall

2. Montezuma- 9-5 Overall (1.0 GB)

t3. Broadway - 8-6 Overall (2.0 GB)

t3. Clover Hill - 8-6 Overall (2.0 GB)

t3. Grottoes - 9-7 Overall (2.0 GB)

6. Stuarts Draft - 8-7 Overall (2.5 GB)

7. Bridgewater - 4-10 Overall (6.0 GB)

8. Elkton - 2-13 Overall (8.5 GB)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
Travis Wayne Elyard
Waynesboro man arrested after alleged abduction

Latest News

Peri Plays Pickleball in the Park
Pickleball growing in popularity at Harrisonburg park
Former Bridgewater College football head coach John Spencer has passed away. (Photo Courtesy:...
Former BC football head coach Spencer passes away
The 2021 Major League Baseball draft is underway.
2021 MLB Draft: Local Notable Selections
James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension.
LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU