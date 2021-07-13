Advertisement

Pickleball growing in popularity at Harrisonburg park

Peri Plays Pickleball in the Park
(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In pickleball, two to four players use solid paddles to hit a polymer ball over the net.

WHSV’s Peri Sheinin took her racket to the local pickleball complex in Harrisonburg. She spoke with leaders from Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation and learned about this rapidly growing sport in the Valley.

In pickleball, two to four players use solid paddles to hit a polymer ball over the net. Peri met local pickleball players who use the sport to socialize while enjoying a great workout on the court.

Peri could not resist the urge to play as she jumped on the court and hit some balls on the beautiful new facility at Morrison Park.

