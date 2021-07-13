Advertisement

Police search for man suspected of stealing vehicle from VCU parking deck

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle from a VCU parking deck.

Police said the driver parking their 2006 Ford Escape SUV on VCU’s West Main Street Deck around 8 a.m. on July 9. When the driver returned later in the day, the vehicle was gone.

After looking at VCU security camera footage, police believe on suspect entered VCU’s School of Engineering West Hall shortly before 1 p.m.

“The suspect removed keys from an office inside the building and proceeded to the West Main Street Parking Deck, two blocks away, where he found the vehicle,” a release said.

Police said the suspect drove off in the vehicle around 1:45 p.m. and was last seen heading south on Belvidere Street near Cumberland Avenue.

“The victim does not know the suspect. Police believe that after the suspect took the keys, he was looking for the matching vehicle between 12:55 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

