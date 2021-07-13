Putnam County Commission votes against teaching critical race theory

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission voted Tuesday morning to recommend against the teaching of critical race theory in education and government.

Critical race theory has become a topic of debate recently, leading to new legislation in statehouses across the country.

Putnam Commission is “urging West Virginia’s representatives in the United States Congress and all members of the West Virginia Legislature to fight the proliferation of critical race theory throughout public education and government.”

Commission members say this is the first step to getting the Board of Education and State to see their stance on the topic.

Critical race theory is an academic study at the undergraduate and graduate level that aims to examine the role of racism in the modern era and the ways it has become woven into the social fabric.

