Scott Turner named East Rockingham football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham High School has a new head coach of the football program.

Scott Turner has been tabbed as the Eagles’ new head coach, according to a press release from East Rockingham. Turner is familiar with the program having served as offensive coordinator and an assistant coach since the school opened in 2010.

“Coach Turner is already well-respected by our student-athletes and familiar with our school and community,” said East Rockingham A.D. Eric Phillips in a statement about Turner’s hiring. “We are very excited to have Coach Turner as our new head football coach and look forward to working with him in a new role.”

Turner replaces Donnie Coleman, who left East Rock to become the Activities Director at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.