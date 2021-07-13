The Simple Sunflower Spreads Love to Hospital Patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

A recent graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine was inspired to create positive change after caring for patients who were severely ill. Eleanor Love founded The Simple Sunflower, a volunteer-driven organization that delivers leftover wedding flowers to hospital patients.

Love hopes to expand The Simple Sunflower to other chapters in Virginia, including the local community in Shenandoah Valley.

