The Simple Sunflower Spreads Love to Hospital Patients

Eleanor Love, Founder of The Simple Sunflower
Eleanor Love, Founder of The Simple Sunflower
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

A recent graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine was inspired to create positive change after caring for patients who were severely ill. Eleanor Love founded The Simple Sunflower, a volunteer-driven organization that delivers leftover wedding flowers to hospital patients.

Love hopes to expand The Simple Sunflower to other chapters in Virginia, including the local community in Shenandoah Valley.

