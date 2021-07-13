Advertisement

Swastikas flyers found in Hanover

Hanover County Sheriff's Office logo
Hanover County Sheriff's Office logo(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies found flyers with offensive flyers with swastikas.

Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the flyers posted on businesses in a shopping center.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and working with businesses to find the individuals responsible for posting them.

Swastika flyer found in Hanover County
Swastika flyer found in Hanover County(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold

Latest News

Staunton Schools shares transgender policies, hears from public
Staunton Schools shares transgender policies, hears from community
Terra Ceia attack update: Suspect did not die of injuries from fight
Local Baseball Highlights: Monday, July 12
Local Baseball Highlights: Monday, July 12
Eleanor Love, Founder of The Simple Sunflower
The Simple Sunflower Spreads Love to Hospital Patients