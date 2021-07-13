Advertisement

VIDEO: Richmond Fire Dept. rescues dog from well

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Jack Russell terrier is back safely indoors after he became stuck in a well in Richmond.

Richmond Fire Department was called around 6:49 a.m. to a home along Terminal Avenue for the report of a dog in a well.

At the scene, crews could hear and see a small dog walking around the bottom of the well, which was found 25 feet deep.

A member with the Heavy Technical Rescue Team was lowered down into the well and was able to rescue the dog, Otis.

Richmond Fire said after Otis was rescued, he was quick to go back inside.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold

Latest News

"Splash and Dash" event coming to Harrisonburg
“Splash and Dash” event coming to Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg City Council to hold first in-person meeting Tuesday night
Valley law enforcement say bed shortage at state mental health hospitals has been an ongoing issue
Dayton completes storm water project 20 years in the making
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person, no foul play suspected