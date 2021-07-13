Virginia woman, once teacher, turns to Cystic Fibrosis research after loss of her mom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After teaching science and Spanish at Virginia schools for nearly a decade, Erica Tharrington is changing her career completely. The dramatic change was inspired by a very tough personal loss, and now she’s turning heartbreak into healing for others.

While she was teaching, Tharrington had a second job: taking care of her mom, Rhonda Lewis, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. But when Lewis passed away five years ago this week, Tharrington had no idea her own journey would lead her back to where it all started.

Tharrington called her mother strong and very stubborn -- exactly the qualities you want when going through a debilitating disease like Cystic Fibrosis. Lewis began treatment at the University of Virginia before moving to Pennsylvania for a double lung transplant. But in 2016, after complications, Lewis passed away at the age of 56.

“[It] took me a very long time to be able to process that and the trauma that came with that,” Tharrington said.

While she was working on processing the loss, Tharrington said, “There were times where I absolutely wanted to be very very far from the whole thing.”

But she had a fortuitous connection with an old friend, Lynsie Steele, who is the chair of Charlottesville’s Brewer’s Ball Committee, a Cystic Fibrosis foundation.

“We’ve already done such a great job of raising millions of dollars to find a cure for CF,” Steele said. “But having somebody like Erica means she’s going to be an inspiration for other people in the community to get involved.”

Turns out, it was Erica who was inspired to get even more involved. She found a job posting to be a clinical research coordinator at UVA’s Cystic Fibrosis unit.

One application - and one cover letter about her mother - later, Tharrington is working at a new job where her mom’s treatment first began.

“I think she would be tickled that I am actually here with her doctors, getting to play a part in all this,” Tharrington said. “I really think she would be proud.”

Steele says Erica’s ability to connect people to the human side of Cystic Fibrosis is “magical.”

Now, Erica says she’s working to facilitate drug trials for CF patients at UVA, but she also wants to continue to be an advocate for patients just like she was for her mom.

