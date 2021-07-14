Advertisement

Body of missing runner found

Body of missing runner found
Body of missing runner found
By Associated Press and Martinsville Bulletin, WDBJ-TV
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a New York man has been recovered more than a week after he disappeared after a run at a Virginia resort.

News outlets report that Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said deputies and Primland Resort employees looking for 61-year-old Bruce Rubin along a trail Monday spotted the remains on a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge.

The search was launched after Rubin did not return from a run on July 2 at the resort in Meadows of Dan.

Smith says it was apparent that Rubin fell accidentally and officials don’t suspect foul play.  

Rubin was the Chief Operating and Compliance Officer for Westchester Capital Management and a competitive mountain and technical trail runner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Virginia ABC launches same-day delivery in Richmond
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN....
All 55 WV counties fully active in Imagination Library
(FILE)
Shortage causing some air conditioning repairs to take months
The first Smiley's Ice Cream, Mount Crawford
New Smiley’s Ice Cream shop more than halfway complete