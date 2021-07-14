Advertisement

Danville store manager shot by employee

Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday inside the American Freight, Furniture, Mattress and Appliance store.

The department responded to the shooting at 3316 Riverside Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Officers spotted a man running from the area and chased him on foot before taking him into custody nearby. They recovered a small caliber handgun on him.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jaivon Alonzo Scott.

The victim, a 29-year-old manager of the store, sustained a single gunshot wound to his head. Police said he was alert at the time and was taken to a hospital. A release from the department said investigators visited him at the hospital, where he was in stable condition at the time.

The DPD said the suspect, Scott, was an employee at the store and was at work when he shot the manager and then left. Other employees were in the store at the time, but no one else was injured.

Officers conducted a HEART walk immediately after the shooting to inform neighboring businesses and customers that the area was safe.

Scott has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, shooting a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app here.

