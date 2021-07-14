DeLauter’s dominance continuing in Cape Cod League

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chase DeLauter is a special player on the baseball diamond.

“I can count probably on one hand players like him I have coached over the last 20+ years,” said James Madison baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry.

In two abbreviated seasons at JMU, DeLauter has proven to be the Dukes’ best player. He sports a .385 career batting average across 42 games to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI while posting a .488 on-base percentage. This summer, DeLauter is putting his skills to the test against some of the best college baseball players in the country while also hoping to earn the attention of MLB scouts.

“I mean it’s way different than school,” said DeLauter. “You are facing the best starters from every school, every night.”

DeLauter is playing for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod Baseball League, the premier summer league for college baseball players. Entering Wednesday night, DeLauter was tied for the league lead in home runs with six while batting .300 across 60 at-bats.

“I am starting to find my groove a little bit,” said DeLauter. “I have been catching some barrels. Got a couple homers now so things are starting to click a little bit.”

Ikenberry adds: “You know playing up there in the Cape Cod League, getting out of his comfort zone, is huge for him but he’s a talented player. No doubt about it.”

DeLauter’s successful 2021 summer comes after he played in the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020 and put together perhaps the best season in league history. He batted .527 with 18 home runs and drove in 45 runs while helping the Broadway Bruins claim the RCBL championship.

“I’d say really it just kind of kept me swinging,” said DeLauter of his time in the RCBL.

With his success at JMU, in the Cape Cod League, and the RCBL, DeLauter is considered to be a pro prospect. It’s believed he could potentially be selected within the top five rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft. But first, he’s focused on improving for his college season at James Madison next spring.

“I want to win,” said DeLauter. “We have such a good team and we haven’t really got to show it yet with COVID-19 and taking time off and games getting canceled. I am excited to see what happens if we get in a groove.”

