Harrisonburg City Council votes to resume construction of second Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, the Harrisonburg City Council held a meeting in person for the first time in over a year.

One of the topics on the agenda: Harrisonburg’s second high school.

The construction on the second high school, commonly called HHS2, has been paused due to the pandemic but the council voted this evening to allow the construction to resume.

Change Order Number 5 states that the suspension of the project which went into effect April 30, 2020 of last year will expire July 14 at 7 a.m. meaning construction can begin.

In the order, it says the cost of the construction has gone up $7.7 million because of the suspension.

It also changes the date of substantial completion from June 2022 to December 2023 and the deadline for certificate of occupancy also was pushed back from August 2022 to February 2024.

The council voted in favor of the change order except councilman George Hirschmann who voted no.

At the meeting, council also approved to end the emergency ordinance in the city pertaining to COVID-19, but still stressed that the pandemic is not over.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.