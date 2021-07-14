Hot week ahead

**For the work week ahead, we are not expecting any widespread rain events. With this kind of pattern, you could pick up to 1″ or more of rain if a storm rolls over your location. For others, likely not seeing a drop of rain. These are spotty in nature and not everyone will see a storm each day. It’s possible a storm may become on the strong to severe side so always be prepared in the event of a severe storm and download the WHSV Weather App for alerts or follow along with radar. Storms this week will be more hit and miss in coverage which is typical in the summer.**

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing for this afternoon, but still a few peeks of sunshine. With also a slightly better chance of storms today, we will hold temperatures down a few degrees. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, so still very warm. Again, humidity levels not oppressive. We will have a better chance of storms today but storms will still not be completely widespread -- we’ll call it spotty coverage today. Any storm will be capable of dropping torrential rain. In addition, any storm could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat but also hail is possible in any storm. Not everyone will see a storm however even more cloud cover will provide some relief with the heat.

Staying warm and overall pleasant into the evening with temperatures in the 80s early. Likely 70s where we’ve had storms. A few storms will continue through at least sunset then isolated through about midnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Our warm and humid mornings continue as we begin the day with temperatures rising quickly into the 80s. Due to several large wildfires out west some of the smoke will be visible in our area again for the end of the week. So expect to see some haze for the day and into the early part of the weekend. Hazy sunshine today and turning hot once more. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. For now, not expecting much in terms of afternoon storms. Only a very isolated afternoon shower, perhaps even a short-lived storm. Another warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warm & muggy to start the day with temperatures rising in the 80s quickly. Plenty of sunshine for the day and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a few pop up afternoon storms. Overnight staying warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: A slow-moving cold front will get close to the area as we go late in the day today. This will increase our cloud cover for the afternoon. Very warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few thunderstorms. We’ll continue to track this front to pinpoint the timing, but expecting a bit more coverage in storms as this front moves through however likely not completely widespread. Again, this will depend on timing. Overnight staying warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm in the morning as temperatures begin in the 70s. With a passing cold front, expecting temperatures to be a bit lower today. Highs in the low to mid 80s with more clouds than sunshine. As the front slowly crosses the area this will keep some scattered showers and few storms in the forecast for the day today. Overnight, staying warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day, but not as hot for the afternoon. There is some uncertainty about the upper-air pattern going into early this week. There is a chance that an area of low pressure could form across the Mid-Atlantic, which would increase our rain chances again for the day today, but this all depends on how quickly and how far east the cold front will push from the weekend. Stay tuned. For now, more clouds than sun for today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, mild and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mild to start with temperatures rising in the 70s. Still watching the overall pattern which could have a spotty shower lingering today. Mostly cloudy for the day today which will help keep temperatures from getting hot. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.